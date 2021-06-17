Caruana Galizia public inquiry 'will conclude its duties by 15 July'

The public inquiry into whether the State did enough to prevent the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has announced that it will be concluding its duties by 15 July.

The board is currently compiling its report, having heard the last of its many witnesses in a sitting earlier this month.

The Board of Inquiry presided by retired judge Michael Mallia and Joseph Said Pullicino, and sitting judge Abigail Lofaro was set up in December 2019 following pressure from the Council of Europe and civil society. It has heard a vast spectrum of witnesses, ranging from former prime minister Joseph Muscat to activists, in its 19 months of operation.

In a communication issued this afternoon, the Board said it wished to inform the public that it would be concluding its duties by 15 July 2021.

State Advocate Chris Soler represented the State in the proceedings before the board, while lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia assisted the Caruana Galizia family.