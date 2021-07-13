Man grievously injured after getting hit by car in Mellieha

A 22-year-old Sudanese man has been grievously injured after getting hit by a car in Mellieha on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 3:30 pm in Triq il-Kbira.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was hit by a Nissan NV200 driven by a 29-year-old man from Fgura.

The man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.