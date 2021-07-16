Customs issues warning over scam emails

The Customs Department is warning the public over scam emails that appear to be sent from its office.

According to the department, fraudsters are sending personalised emails to potential victims, telling them that they are subject to import duty and tax fees whilst instructing them to transfer money to fake accounts in order to collect their packages.

The public is thus being urged to ignore any suspicious emails, avoid clicking links, and report such cases to the Police Cyber Crime Unit.

Customs are also reminding the public that it never contacts the consumer directly to pay duty and taxes, as this is usually carried out by the economic operators themselves.

For further information and queries, the public can contact Customs on +356 25685276 or via email on [email protected]