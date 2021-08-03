menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues 

matthew_agius
3 August 2021, 10:08am
by Matthew Agius
10:45 That is all for today. Thank you for following. A summary will appear shortly. Kurt Sansone
10:44 The court says that on the sitting of 9 August there will be more witnesses. The lawyers thrash out how to make and access copies of the evidence. That done the court adjourns to 9 August at 10am. Kurt Sansone
10:36 The witness steps off the stand. Arnaud informs the court that this was the final witness for today. He says he has some pending issues on the latest note of renvoi which he wants to settle. Kurt Sansone
10:35 Inspector Kurt Zahra asks the witness about the Kon Tiki 2. It was registered with Merchant Shipping since 1987, and passed through two owners before being registered to Yorgen Fenech in 2002. The Gio was registered in 2008 by Carefree Navigation Ltd and then transferred to George Fenech before being transferred to the Tumas Group later on. Kurt Sansone
10:33 The witness says Yorgen Fenech had another boat called the Kon Tiki 2. The Gio was registered to the Tumas Group. Kurt Sansone
10:33 The next witness is Michael Savona who is testifying in representation of Transport Malta. He had been asked to look into the ownership of the Gio, the yacht which Yorgen Fenech was on when he was stopped from leaving Malta in November 2019. Kurt Sansone
10:31 Arnaud asks for the witness’s nickname. “In Marsa I'm known as Sukku,” he replies. Kurt Sansone
10:30 Arnaud asks the witness why the arrangement was terminated. “I don't know and it doesn't interest me,” replies Brincat. Kurt Sansone
10:29 The witness says that Lolly told him the money was intended to give €100 each to the Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat. Kurt Sansone
10:28 Brincat: “I did it as a favour to Lolly. I said if I see him I'd pass it on to him (Mario). I said as long as he gives me a receipt. I didn't ask where the money was from or what it was for... as long as they give me a receipt. The most he ever gave me was €300 and other times €200, this happened some four times. This occurred once a week and happened over the span of four to six weeks.” Kurt Sansone
10:26 The Degiorgios were in prison because of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The witness is unsure of when exactly, but recalled it was June and that “they had been inside for about a year”. Kurt Sansone
10:24 He says he had been talking to Lawrence ‘Lolly’ Pace, who would come to his shop. Brincat says that Mario Degiorgio, brother of George and Alfred Degiorgio, went to his shop and they had spoken about some money. “Loly said he had some money to give to Mario's brothers,” the witness tells the court. The Degiorgio brothers were already in prison at the time. Kurt Sansone
10:19 The first witness today is Joseph Brincat from Marsa. He works with the Water Service Corporation and has a shop in Marsa. Superintendent Keith Arnaud for the prosecution asks the man what he knows about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Yorgen Fenech is led into the courtroom. The rest of the courtroom players are already here. Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
10:13 We are inside the courthouse in Valletta for another sitting in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination. Theuma had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, and was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017 just after leaving her house in Bidnija. A bomb placed inside her car was detonated remotely by an SMS.

In yesterday's sitting a relative of Melvin Theuma refused to testify since she is facing separate criminal proceedings.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

