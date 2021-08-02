Melvin Theuma's relative refuses to testify in Yorgen Fenech compilation

A relative of pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma refused to testify on Monday in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech since she is facing separate criminal proceedings.

The relative, whose name cannot be published, is accused of financial crime in separate proceedings and was cautioned by the court that she may not reply if she feels the answers could incriminate her. The relative had helped Theuma with the recordings of conversations the middleman made.

The witness refused to answer put to her by the prosecution.

In a relatively short sitting in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, the court also heard witnesses testify about garages that were used by Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassins to store the explosive used in the murder.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and is charged with masterminding Caruana Galizia's murder. He denies the charges.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination. Theuma had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, and was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017 just after leaving her house in Bidnija. A bomb placed inside her car was detonated remotely by an SMS.

In the last sitting, Daphne's son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, testified. His cross-examination by Fenech's defence lawyers is expected on 12 August.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.