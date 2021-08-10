Man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A 23-year-old man from Gambia was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, the police said.

On Monday, the police received information that a person in Qawra was suspected to be in possession of drugs, ready to be sold.

Subsequently, police went to the scene, observed the individual while he sold drugs to people.

Upon arrest, the man was found to be in possession of 45 sachets of suspected cannabis.

He is expected to be arraigned in court this morning at 11am in front of magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

A police investigation is going.