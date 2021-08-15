Two arrested after cocaine find with street value of €27,000

Two men were caught red handed by the police while trafficking cocaine in Valletta and will be charged in court later on today.

The men, aged 41 and 58, live in Mellieħa, were arrested on Saturday after the police received a tip-off involving drug trafficking taking place in the capital.

Body searches led police to find 500g of cocaine and around €19,000 in cash. The street value of the cocaine is estimated at €27,000, the police said in a statement.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia is carrying out an inquiry.

The men are expected to be arraigned in court later on today in front of duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.