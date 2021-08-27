Man arrested for drug trafficking charges

A 22-year-old man from Floriana was arrest for drug trafficking on Thursday, according to police.

The drug squad stopped the man in Pietà yesterday, where he was found in possession of around 100 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine, split into various satchets.

A search was conducted inside the man’s residence, where more suspected cocaine, as well as a considerable amount of cash, were found.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella was informed of the case, and an inquiry has been launched.

The man is being held in lock-up at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and will be arraigned in the coming days.

More police investigations to follow.