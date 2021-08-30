Two men injured in Hamrun fight
Two men were injured during a fight in Hamrun on Sunday afternoon.
The fight occurred at 3:50pm in Triq il-Ferrovija.
Police said a fight had broken out between a 66-year-old man living in Cospicua and a 71-year-old man living in Fgura.
The 66-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and was certified to have suffered minor injuries.
The 71-year-old man went to a health centre and was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.