Man to be jailed, deported after escape from detention

A 31-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mofiz Kazi, who escaped from custody yesterday, will be deported after serving a six-month prison sentence for the crime.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri told magistrate Ian Farrugia that Kazi was being transported from police HQ to the Safi detention centre yesterday when he jumped out of the detention services van in a bid to escape.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and taken to court.

Kazi pleaded guilty before the court. He was sentenced to imprisonment for six months, after which he will be deported.