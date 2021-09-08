Police seeks public’s assistance to find wanted man

The police are looking for a man who is wanted by order of a Magistrate for court procedures.

The police are requesting the public’s help in locating Robert Iosif Galambos.

Police gave no further details on the man, just publishing a photo of his face on their Facebook profile.

Anyone who has information on the can send a private message on the police’s Facebook page, or call the police headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119 and quote 3/2021.