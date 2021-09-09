menu

Man sustains grievous injuries after fall from construction site

9 September 2021, 3:31pm
by Luke Vella

The Police have said that at 10 am on Thursday morning, a man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a construction site.

They said the accident happened at Triq Villambrosa, Ħamrun. Preliminary investigations showed the 30-year-old Syrian man, residing in Ħamrun, fell from a one storey height, whilst doing some work.

The man was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

