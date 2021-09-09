[WATCH] Man shot and injured following Iklin argument

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani gives details on the Iklin shootout which happened on Thursday afternoon Read the full story here - https://bit.ly/3E2FbMr Posted by MaltaToday on Thursday, September 9, 2021

A man has been admitted to hospital after he was shot in Triq il-Wied, Iklin.

According to police, the man was shot in the shoulder following an argument. A collision took place between two cars, prompting an argument to break out between the two drivers.

The incident occurred at around 4pm today.

The victim is a 55-year-old man from Naxxar, and is being treated in Mater Dei Hospital. The aggressor, a 24-year-old man from Iklin, was arrested on site.

A police spokesperson first told journalists during a press conference that only one shot was fired. However, he later clarified that three shots were fired.

Police seized a shotgun on site, and will determine whether it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Blood splatters and a pair of flip flops can be seen a few houses down from where the car crash took place.

One witness claims that a heated argument unfolded between two men, with the younger one appearing extremely angry at the older one according to another witness. The witness was not present for the shooting, but they were not surprised to hear that the younger man was the shooter.

Police have cornered off the area, and Magistrate Nadine Lia can be seen on site with police. She will be overseeing the inquiry into the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.