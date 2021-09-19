Man charged with cocaine trafficking and money laundering denied bail

A man who was caught with 700 grams of cocaine on Friday has been denied bail.

Joseph Sharfid, 46, who lives in Valletta was arrested after he tried fleeing police, while carrying 600 grams of cocaine on his person.

He had tried throwing away the package containing the drugs, but it was later found by the police.

€13,000 in cash was found on his person, and a further €14,000 were found at the man’s residence.

The police charged Sharfid with drug trafficking and money laundering.

The court heard on Sunday how the police had received confidential information that the accused was trafficking drugs in Msida.

Attard pleaded not guilty and asked for bail, with the defence arguing he was expecting a baby with his partner who is three months pregnant.

It argued that Sharfid is a self-employed construction worker, and that his partner depended on him as their only source of income.

It also argued the man had cooperated fully with the police, and had rehabilited himself after serving a prison sentence in 2017.

The prosecution objected to the defence’s request, insisting there was a risk of tampering with evidence. It also said that his partner is being investigated on money laundering.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit denied bail.

The prosecution agreed that all witnesses will be called to testify during the next sitting.

Matthew Xuereb and Robert Spiteri were defence counsel.