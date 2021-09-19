Couple charged following Xewkija fight

A couple going through separation proceedings have been charged with being involved in a fight at their residence in Xewkija, Gozo.

A court heard on Sunday how the Australian-Maltese woman had caused grievous injuries to her husband using a kitchen knife.

The man on the other hand caused slight injuries to the woman.

The 34-year-old woman, who works as a project manager, was also charged with using a weapon to injure the 37-year-old man, who was found to be breaking bail conditions concerning another case.

Magistrate Simone Grech heard how the woman had locked the man in the balcony, claiming he was threatening her.

During the court proceedings, the man insisted he take the family dog with him, insisting it was his. On the other hand, the woman insisted the dog belonged to her.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri told the court the man still had clothes at the Xewkija apartment, and that he wanted them back. When the issue arose in court, the woman insisted keys to the apartment were not in her possession.

It was later revealed the keys were in police possession together with other belongings that were exhibited in court.

Requests by both parties for the woman to be barred from going to Malta, and for the man to be barred from going to Gozo, were met by the court. A protection order has been issued.

Bail was granted for both parties against a personal guarantee of €8,000 for the woman, and €5,000 for the man. They were also ordered to deposit €500.

The magistrate issued an order for both the man and the woman to sign the bail book twice weekly, while abiding by a curfew.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel for the man, while lawyer Deborah Camilleri appeared for the woman.