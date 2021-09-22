Construction worker grievously injured in fall

A 41-year-old man was grievously injured after falling at a construction site in Marsaskala on Tuesday..

The accident occurred at around 2pm in Triq Sir Paul Boffa.

The police said that the man ignored the fall but later called an ambulance due to pain. He was admitted to the hospital at around 8:30pm, and the police were informed about the case at 11:45pm.

A police investigation is ongoing.