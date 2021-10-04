menu

Three alleged drug traffickers arrested, €600,000 worth of cocaine found

4 October 2021, 10:10am
Photo: Malta Police Force
Three suspected members of an international drug trafficking ring were arrested after €600,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered, police said on Monday. 

The first arrest was a 20-year-old Spaniard on Saturday at the Malta International Airport. Upon arrival from Madrid, the individual's possessions were inspected and subsequently, cocaine was found on their person.

The second arrest was a 30-year-old from Venezuela who the police followed to his Msida apartment. The police said the man had recently also arrived in Malta from Madrid. 

A continued investigation led the police to a hotel in St Julians on Sunday, where a third arrest occurred. A 38-year-old Spaniard, after suspected cocaine, was found.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the inquiry. The three individuals will be brought to court before Magistrate Noel Bartolo this morning. 

