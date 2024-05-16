Woman hit by bus in St Julian’s

A woman has been hospitalised after getting hit by a Malta Public Transport bus in St Julian’s on Wednesday, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Borg Olivier at around 7:30pm.

Preliminary investigations show the woman, who is yet to be identified, was hit by a Otokar Kent which was being driven by a 35-year-old Hungarian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.