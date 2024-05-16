End Israeli occupation and free Palestine: activists

Activists called for an end to Israeli occupation and freedom for Palestine in a Sliema protest on Wednesday afternoon.

“Gaza has already lost 35,000 of its population to the Israeli genocidal aggression, most of them women and children. Right now, a million and a half Palestinians are crowded in the small city of Rafah, surrounded by Israeli troops preparing to massacre them,” activists said.

The protest was organised by Moviment Graffitti, Embassy of the State of Palestine in Malta and Youth for Palestine to remember the Nakba - 15th May 1948 - the day the state of Israel was established and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their lands.

“This unimaginable atrocity is taking place with the active support of many Western countries - including the United States, France, Britain and Germany - that continue to support Israel in its 76-year-old quest to take over that land and to oppress the Palestinians,” they said.

They called for the immediate imposition of sanctions on Israel so that, as a first step, it stops its genocide on the Palestinian people. “There have to be strict sanctions on every level – military, political, economic and cultural.”

“In these deeply painful times, solidarity is needed more than ever. We will not forget the Nakba, we will not forget Gaza and we will not forget the Palestinians,” the NGOs said.