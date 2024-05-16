No one injured in early morning Qormi shooting

The police are investigating a shooting in Triq l-Imdina, Ħal Qormi.

A police spokesperson said the shooting happened at around 2am.

Preliminary investigations show shots were fired at a car showroom in the street, but no one was injured in the incident.

A number of forensic experts are onsite to carryout investigations.

A Land Rover was seen being towed away from the garage, with the police spokesperson confirming it was hit by a stray bullet during the shooting.

The perpetrator behind the shooting is still on the run.