No one injured in early morning Qormi shooting

Police investigating 2am shooting in Mdina Road, Qormi • Perpetrator still on the run  

karl_azzopardi
16 May 2024, 9:41am
by Karl Azzopardi
A number of shots were fired at a garage door in Qormi (Photo: ONE News)
The police are investigating a shooting in Triq l-Imdina, Ħal Qormi.

A police spokesperson said the shooting happened at around 2am.

Preliminary investigations show shots were fired at a car showroom in the street, but no one was injured in the incident.

A number of forensic experts are onsite to carryout investigations.

A Land Rover was seen being towed away from the garage, with the police spokesperson confirming it was hit by a stray bullet during the shooting.

The perpetrator behind the shooting is still on the run.

