No one injured in early morning Qormi shooting
Police investigating 2am shooting in Mdina Road, Qormi • Perpetrator still on the run
The police are investigating a shooting in Triq l-Imdina, Ħal Qormi.
A police spokesperson said the shooting happened at around 2am.
Preliminary investigations show shots were fired at a car showroom in the street, but no one was injured in the incident.
A number of forensic experts are onsite to carryout investigations.
A Land Rover was seen being towed away from the garage, with the police spokesperson confirming it was hit by a stray bullet during the shooting.
The perpetrator behind the shooting is still on the run.