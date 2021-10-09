menu

15-year-old suffers grievous injuries after three-storey fall

The boy fell into a shaft at a residence in Qrendi

9 October 2021, 11:00am
by Luke Vella

Police said that a 15-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after a fall at a residence.

It said that the incident occurred on Friday at around 6pm at Triq it-Tempesta in Qrendi and that from its preliminary investigations, it results that the boy fell from a height of three storeys into a shaft.

He was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.

