15-year-old suffers grievous injuries after three-storey fall

Police said that a 15-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after a fall at a residence.

It said that the incident occurred on Friday at around 6pm at Triq it-Tempesta in Qrendi and that from its preliminary investigations, it results that the boy fell from a height of three storeys into a shaft.

He was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.