George Degiorgio awarded €10,000 after judge rules privacy breach by unauthorised phone taps

George Degiorgio has been awarded €10,000 in compensation after a judge ruled that his right to private and family life was breached by unauthorised phone taps.

Mr. Justice Toni Abela upheld the complaint with regards to the privacy issue, but not with regards to his complaint of breach of fair trial rights.

Degiorgio’s lawyer William Cuschieri had challenged the authorities to produce telephone intercepts that the prosecution had “bragged about” throughout the compilation of evidence.

According to Maltese law, the Malta Security Services is responsible for phone taps and it can only do so after obtaining a warrant signed by the Prime Minister or Home Affairs Minister.

Investigators were listening to Degiorgio’s phone calls eight months before Caruana Galizia was assassinated, as they suspected him of being involved in other crimes, the court heard.

The intercepts had led the police to Degiorgio, his brother Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat, as the alleged murderers.

Cuschieri had requested that the Head of the Malta Security Services, the Commissioner of Police and Inspector Keith Arnaud testify in the constitutional case.

With regards to the breach of the presumption of innocence due to prejudicial pre-trial publicity, the judge said this did not occur.

“The large part of these publications, although they could have avoided some of the ‘colour’ (“boasting”…”celebrate”…”tefa’ l-gebla fuq saqajh”), it cannot be said that they amount to a virulent publicity campaign,” said the judge, adding that neither could the continuous showing of the photo of the applicant cause prejudice.

“In a democratic society it is inevitable that there will be certain comments, even if severe, that appear in the press, prompted by public interest.”

“Crimes are what they are, but particularly homicides, more so of public persons, cannot be placed in a protective bubble. It is inevitable that they will foment heated discussions amongst the public. Should everything that appears in the press, even if severe - to be considered as breaching the principle of the presumption of innocence, we would be opening a door to the manipulation of proceedings…” said the judge, explaining that an accused person could potentially instigate a public press campaign against him, to allow him to claim a breach of his presumption of innocence.

“On the other hand, prudence and reason are to guide the press. This must not exceed the limits of decency as it could open itself up to not only libel but also to being the cause of breaches of article 6 and…8 (of the European Convention on Human Rights).”

The judge quoted comments on the topic of local and European jurisprudence about the presumption of innocence and the media made by Prof. Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici.

“If the public is so gullible as to believe whatever is said by a public authority which is not even a judicial authority, so be it. All the media could have joined in casting the accused as guilty but this, once again, although not commendable in any way, still does not amount to a breach of the presumption of innocence, as it is presumed at least juris tantum, that an independent and impartial Court cannot be taken out of its path of dealing and conducting the trial in a fair and impartial manner.”

Mr. Justice Abela found no breach of fair trial rights in this case, but found a breach of Degiorgio’s rights to private and family life and awarded him €10,000, to be paid by the State Advocate and the Head of the Malta Security Services.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, who was also targeted by the suit, was cleared with the court ruling that he had no case to answer to.