Police warn of new spam texts impersonating MaltaPost

New fraudulent SMS texts are circulating disguised as MaltaPost messages, police have warned.

MaltaPost warned of the scam alert last week, after people reported receiving test messages telling them to pay delivery costs on a shipment.

The messages include a link to a fake MaltaPost website, where users are asked to provide their credit card details.

Police said these messages should be ignored and deleted immediately.

This is not the first time that fraudulent text messages were being sent out to obtain credit card details.

In June this year, police warned that scammers were able to steal over €50,000 in 24 hours through SMS and email scams.