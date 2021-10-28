Rosianne Cutajar files libel suit against author over Yorgen Fenech relationship claims

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has filed a libel suit against author Mark Camilleri over corruption allegations he made against her in his book "A Rent Seeker's Paradise."

Earlier this morning, Cutajar took to Facebook to declare that she had filed for libel against Camilleri over what she dubbed as "defamatory declarations" published in his writing.

Camilleri had written that Cutajar had an intimate relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia's alleged murderer, Yorgen Fenech, saying that her "misbehaviour was part of a much wider atmosphere amongst Muscat's top brass."

In his book, Camilleri wrote: "In fact, Rosianne had an intimate relationship with Daphne's alleged murder, Yorgen Fenech, who gave her corrupt money on the pretence she had helped him broker a property deal. While Cutajar was enjoying her time with Fenech at work, she was pouring scorn on Daphne's memory both in parliament and abroad. Cutajar also opposed and challenged those who called for public inquiries into Daphne's murder whilst defending and apologising for the corruption of the Muscat government even after the 17 Black revelations."

However, the libel case centres not on his book but on a recent Facebook post. Camilleri took to social media to clarify that his allegations against Cutajar had nothing to do with her being a woman, and would have been equally as comprehensible had it been carried out by a man.

"The story isn't about Rosianne Cutajar having sex. The story is about how Rosianne Cutajar received money from Yorgen Fenech as payment for her to defend him from corruption allegations, while speaking against Daphne's investigative work both in Malta and outside Malta. Rosianne practically committed a serious crime that could put her in prison."

Camilleri also dubbed Cutajar a 'rent-seeker' who "wittingly take bribes and gifts from corrupt businessmen like Yorgen Fenech."

"I'm not going to allow someone who to try and regain popularity with his writings at the expense of my integrity. Like everyone, I am human and have a family," Cutajar posted, ending her post with "We'll meet in court, Mr Camilleri."