[BREAKING] Manhunt underway for Aidan Bartolo, suspect in hit and run, shootout with police

A manhunt is ongoing by the police for Aidan Bartolo (pictured) in relation to drug trafficking and a shootout with the police earlier in the night in Mellieħa.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information in relation to the individual, anonymously through Messenger or by phone on 21224001/119. The number 7/2021 should be quoted.

It said that the suspect was being followed during an operation by the Drugs Squad & Special Intervention Unit (SIU) at around 6pm, and he intentionally crashed into police vehicles.

"The Police were constrained to fire shots in an attempt to stop the man, who managed to get out of his vehicle and flee the scene on foot," Police said in a statement.

A search for the man is currently underway, around the area of Miżieb with the assistance of a helicopter of the Armed Forces.