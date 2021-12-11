British fugitive Christopher Guest More guilty of murder, to serve life in prison

British fugutive Christopher Guest More, one of Europe's most wanted men, has been convicted of murder conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum 24 years.

In 2019, he was added to Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ list for the murder of cannabis farm owner Brian Waters in June 2003, and he was finally located at an address in Malta, and extradited to the UK to face justice.

The jury took over 12 hours to reach its verdict, following a four-and-a-half-week trail at Chester Crown Court. The 43 year-old was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent against another man.

Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson, who led the murder investigation, said, “Christopher Guest More Jr has finally been found guilty of his part in the brutal murder of Brian Waters at Burnt House Farm on 19 June 2003. He fled the UK two days after the incident and stole another man’s identity in a bid to evade justice."

“The level of violence used against the victims in this case was absolutely shocking. As police officers we are used to dealing with violent crime – but the barbaric nature of this attack is something that you never forget."

Brian Waters had been tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, who were forced to watch the murder at gunpoint. Together with the other men, More is accused of launching the attack at the remote property in order to demand money.

Three other men John Wilson, 69, James Raven, 60, and Otis Matthews, 41 - are all serving life sentences for the murder.