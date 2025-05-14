LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Koħħu didn't want bail because he feared he would 'end up like Daphne'
Follow live as MaltaToday reports the ongoing proceedings against the four accused in the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia
The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Wednesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them.
Yesterday’s sitting saw Vince Muscat’s testimony enter its fourth day. In court, Muscat confirmed he received €20,000 for his role in the killing. That’s how much Carmel Chircop’s life was worth,” he stated. He claimed he acted out of fear of the Agius brothers: “You cannot say no to the Maksar brothers,” and insisted he would have faced serious consequences otherwise.
The defence lawyers continued to press Muscat and reveal several inconsistencies in his depositions and statements. These included conflicts in the time of the murder, initally stating it occurred around 6:00am and 6:30am but after being granted a presidential pardon, he changed the version to 5:00am to 5:30am.
Further questioning saw Muscat admit that his lawyer at the time, Arthur Azzopardi, had applied for the 1 million government reward on behalf of his client. This was offered by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in return for information on the Caruana Galizia murder.
The sitting has been suspended as jurors head for a break.Matthew Farrugia
Expert notes that bomb was intended to kill driver and passengers
Cmarec stated that the bomb was hand-made and consisted of material that is easily found locally. The Europol expert testifies that evidence found showed that the way the bomb was made and the place it was in were specifically intended to kill the person driving the car and also kill passengers that might have been in the vehicle.
He continues by saying that to properly examine the damaged vehicle, another car, the exact same model of the same year as Caruana Galizia’s, was also brought to police premises for visualisation and comparison.Matthew Farrugia
Europol explosive expert next on the witness stand
Expert Mario Cmarec, a specialist in explosives from the European anti-terrorist section of Europol takes the witness stand.
He was assigned to make a ‘post-blast investigation’, on Caruana Galizia’s car and to analyse the objects elevated from the crime scene. His role involved determining things such as the quantity of explosive devices, where the bomb was placed, and the type of explosives used.
He explains that the vehicle was properly secured by the police officers at their premises. He documented the damages on all sides of the vehicle.
Together with two Maltese police officers from the forensic laboratory and two Armed Forces officers from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal, the Europol expert established that the bomb, at the time of the explosion, was inside the car under the driver’s seat.
The bomb was covered by a metal sheet filled with between 300 and 400 grams of military-grade explosive material.Matthew Farrugia
The jurors are making their way back to their seats as the sitting continues.Matthew Farrugia
Vince Muscat's testimony concluded
That's the end of Vince Muscat's testimony. Jurors head for a short break as court experts are expected to testify next.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat says he didn't want bail because he feared he would "end up like Caruana Galizia"
"You mentioned the word fear in the cross-examination. Did you request bail back then?" the prosecution asks about the time Muscat was in preventive custody following the Caruana Galizia murder.
"I didn't want to go out on bail because I was scared," he confirmed. "What were you scared of?"
"That I would end up like Caruana Galizia," he says.
"Did you take any safety precautions in prison?" "I used to be very careful with the food I eat because of fear of poisoning."
It is understood that his lawyer at the time had requested Muscat be given protection while in preventive custody.Matthew Farrugia
Degiorgio brothers weren't happy with payment for Caruana Galizia murder
“Did Robert Abela ever defend you as your lawyer?" "I don't remember", Muscat replies, bringing an end to defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia's cross-examination.
Prosecutor Godwin Cini now takes over the cross-examination.
“Were the Degorgio brothers satisfied with the €150,000 they received for the (Caruana Galizia) murder?”, Cini asks. "They said they received peanuts and wanted a million. They were not happy with the amount," Muscat replies.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat says he doesn't know Keith Schembri personally
“Do you know who Keith Schembri is?” “Not really,” Muscat answers. "I am aware he was former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat but I don't know him personally."
On the courtroom television, a note written by Muscat himself is seen. A part of it read, ‘Tah razzet li qalli Keith.’
"Someone named Keith told you something about a farmhouse. Who is Keith?" the lawyer asks. Muscat does not remember.
He does not remember writing this note. "How do you not remember these things?"
The defence reminds Muscat of the conditions of his pardon and of his duty to say the truth and nothing but the truth.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat silent when asked whether he shot people in the past
“Did you ever hear Alfred and George Degorgio say that they gave any money to Jamie Vella?” "No," he replies.
“Previously, you said Jamie Vella has guts to shoot but I think you’re the one that has guts since you have already shot at some people?” Muscat remains silent.
Madam Justice Grima tells the defence lawyer that he has already asked these questions and that it is a wrong tactic, to ask the same questions and wait for a different answer.
Muscat says that he already mentioned his fear for the brothers. He continues by saying that once, Keith Arnaud had told him about fears that he might be killed and there was a risk that his family would be killed by acid poisoning. His lawyer was present during this.Matthew Farrugia
Good morning.
Our court reporter Maya Galea is in Courtroom 22 as members of the jury are making their way to their benches.Matthew Farrugia