LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Koħħu didn't want bail because he feared he would 'end up like Daphne'

The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Wednesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four accused deny the charges against them.

Yesterday’s sitting saw Vince Muscat’s testimony enter its fourth day. In court, Muscat confirmed he received €20,000 for his role in the killing. That’s how much Carmel Chircop’s life was worth,” he stated. He claimed he acted out of fear of the Agius brothers: “You cannot say no to the Maksar brothers,” and insisted he would have faced serious consequences otherwise.

The defence lawyers continued to press Muscat and reveal several inconsistencies in his depositions and statements. These included conflicts in the time of the murder, initally stating it occurred around 6:00am and 6:30am but after being granted a presidential pardon, he changed the version to 5:00am to 5:30am.

Further questioning saw Muscat admit that his lawyer at the time, Arthur Azzopardi, had applied for the 1 million government reward on behalf of his client. This was offered by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in return for information on the Caruana Galizia murder.

We will bring live updates from the courtroom.