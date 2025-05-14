Cleaning house just got easier: Meet Rozie, Malta’s cleaning app

If you’ve ever spent a Saturday morning scrolling through Facebook groups or calling up friends to find a decent cleaner, you’re not alone. For many busy Maltese professionals and parents in their 30s and 40s, hunting down a reliable cleaning service has long been a chore of its own. Meet Rozie.app - a new tech-enabled platform that’s taking the stress (and dust) out of finding a cleaner in Malta.

The cleaning puzzle in Malta

Life in Malta can be vibrant and hectic. Between work, family and daily chaos, house cleaning often falls to the bottom of the to-do list. Traditionally, finding help meant scouring social media or making a dozen phone calls. And even if you found someone, you had to trust a stranger in your home and hope they’d do a good job (and show up on time).

Rozie set out to solve this problem by putting choice and transparency in the palm of your hand. The app lets you describe your home and cleaning needs - whether it’s a quick tidy-up or a serious deep clean - and pick a time that suits your schedule. It flips the script: cleaners come to you with offers, not the other way around.

How Rozie works and why it’s different

Rozie isn’t a traditional cleaning service company - it’s more like a friendly middleman connecting you with Malta’s independent cleaners and cleaning companies. In the app, just post what you need and when, and Rozie swiftly delivers multiple offers from vetted cleaners (think of it as your personal cleaning concierge). You then compare prices and read reviews before picking the offer that suits you the best.

Booking a cleaner through Rozie is as effortless as ordering takeout - no awkward phone calls or guesswork. Each cleaner’s profile shows ratings and feedback from other clients, so you know who’s reliable before you book. And because every cleaner is thoroughly vetted by Rozie’s team, you can open your door with peace of mind.

Key features that make Rozie stand out include:

Ease of booking: Schedule a cleaning service in a few taps, anytime, anywhere.

Schedule a cleaning service in a few taps, anytime, anywhere. Verified professionals: all cleaners are vetted.

all cleaners are vetted. Real reviews: see honest ratings from other Maltese users.

see honest ratings from other Maltese users. Secure payments: pay safely through the app - no fumbling for cash.

pay safely through the app - no fumbling for cash. Online support: customer support is available 7 days a week for any questions or issues.

A local user’s experience

For Rueben Grech, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, founder of Crispy Flavoured Chicken from Mosta, Rozie has been a lifesaver. “I booked cleaning on the app during a coffee break at work,” he says. “Within an hour I had several offers. I chose one with great reviews, and by that evening my home was spotless. Instead of stress, I felt relief - and even a bit of joy seeing my kitchen sink sparkle!” Reuben’s experience echoes that of many Maltese users who have tried Rozie: less time coordinating, more time enjoying a clean home.

Rozie not only saves clients time while taking the hassle out of home cleaning, but it also helps local cleaners find steady work - truly a win-win.

If you’re in Malta and tired of juggling a busy life and a messy living room, Rozie might be the helper you didn’t know you needed. It lets you spend less time sweeping and more time living.

Ready to free up your schedule and cut down on stress? Try Rozie and discover a simpler way to handle cleaning services in Malta. Use invitation code MTD123 for 10% off your first booking, and enjoy a sparkling home while you focus on what truly matters!