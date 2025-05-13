Bajd u Bejken podcast on pause after backlash over transphobic joke

Popular Maltese podcast Bajd u Bejken is taking a break following widespread backlash over a transphobic joke made during one of its live shows that targeted social media personality and trans activist Terry Muscat, better known as Terry ta’ Bormla.

The show’s remaining co-host, Max, addressed the controversy in an eight-minute video statement posted online, following the departure of fellow co-host JD, who stepped away from the podcast in the wake of the uproar.

“It wasn’t a joke, JD really did leave,” Max confirmed, describing JD as the more cautious voice in the duo and saying his absence would be deeply felt.

The controversial joke, which was delivered during a live show, sparked fierce criticism from LGBTQ+ activists, influencers, and even political figures, who accused the podcast of transphobia. In response, Max insisted the show does not promote hate, calling the humour “vulgar” and “obscene” but not rooted in discrimination.

“We believe in comedic equality,” Max said. “Just because someone is a minority doesn’t mean they’re protected from satire.”

Max said the joke was never meant to target Terry personally or mock her gender identity, and that he had already apologised to her privately. He also praised Terry’s bravery and called for an end to personal attacks against her.

Addressing the public criticism, Max pushed back against what he described as “cancel culture”, thanking critics sarcastically for proving that attempts to silence comedians don’t work when “the majority” sees no malicious intent. He noted that many of their past guests have been members of the LGBTQ+ community, “and they never got offended.”

Despite doubling down on the podcast’s brand of edgy humour, Max confirmed that the show would be pausing to “evaluate the situation” following JD’s departure.

The statement ended with Max issuing a satirical blanket apology to a long list of figures, including former Maltese prime ministers, Bob Marley, and his own wife.