Youths charged with string of six motorbike thefts

Three young men have appeared in court in connection with string of motorbike thefts, after being arrested by police officers who spotted them riding a stolen quadbike.

Inspectors Roderick Attard, Stacy Gatt and Andy Rotin charged 18-year-old electrician Brooklyn Camilleri from Floriana and two other youths, both aged 15, from Mġarr and Dingli with a spate of motorcycle thefts from Mtarfa, Dingli and Rabat.

The three were arraigned together before magistrate Victor Axiak this afternoon.

Magistrate Victor Axiak heard how the youths had allegedly caused damage to, and then stolen, six motorcycles during the month of December.

The younger boys’ parents were present in the courtroom for the arraignment.

Inspector Attard told the court that it had been on 13 December that Rabat Police station had been informed of the theft of the first motorcycle. Subsequently, more thefts were reported in similar circumstances.

On 20 December, Farrugia and Schembri were caught on one of the stolen quad bikes in a parking lot and arrested. One of the accused cooperated with the police and assisted the investigation, Attard said.

The names of the 15-year-olds, who informed the court that they were students, are being withheld from publication on the court’s orders.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest.

The accused all pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The court was told that one of the accused had initially intended to admit the charges, but there was a misunderstanding and the issue would be tackled after the compilation of evidence is assigned to a magistrate.

Inspector Attard objected to bail in the case of Camilleri due to his lack of trustworthiness and the fear that he would approach witnesses. His criminal record showed that he had been given chances in the past and in fact was being accused of breaching two probation orders.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja argued that her client lived with his parents and had a job. “He is young and trying to find his feet, it would not be good for him to be thrown into prison.” He didn’t know who the victims were, she added. Liberty is the rule not the exception, concluded the lawyer.

The Prosecution informed the court that there were no eyewitnesses, or civilian parties who could be approached by the accused if they were released on bail.

Inspector Attard insisted that Camilleri had frittered away several opportunities given to him when he had been found guilty of stealing motorcycles in the past. “Let’s not use employment as an excuse to argue for bail… He chose to steal six motorcycles” said the inspector.

The court upheld the request for Camilleri’s release on bail. He was ordered to sign a bail book twice a week and observe a curfew. His bail was to be guaranteed by a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

With regards the 15-year-old from Mgarr, defence lawyer Josette Sultana informed the court that he now lived in Birżebbugia with his father. The prosecution did not object to bail as long as strict conditions were imposed. Bail was granted with the accused being ordered to sign a bail book twice a week and observe a curfew. His release from arrest was secured by a deposit of €250 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. The other 15-year-old, from Dingli, was placed under identical bail conditions.

The magistrate explained to the accused that their release was a privilege, telling them “you could have slept in prison today” and warning them that if they breached their bail conditions, their problems would only get worse. He gave a similar warning to the parents of the accused minors.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja appeared for Brooklyn Camilleri. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the boy from Dingli, and lawyer Josette Sultana is representing the boy from Mġarr.