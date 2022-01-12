menu

Matthew Caruana Galizia retestifies against ‘Maksar’ gang due to hardware fault

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius ‘tal-Maksar’ and Jamie Vella are charged with involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop

luke_vella
12 January 2022, 1:23pm
by Luke Vella

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continued this afternoon. 

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia revisited the day his mother was murdered, as he had to retestify because records of the previous testimony were lost, due to a hardware failure.

Caruana Galizia once again shared the gruesome details of that day and how shocking it was to come across body parts along the road, where the car exploded.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius was charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio were charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar, and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided.

14:20 That's all from us today. Thank you for following. Luke Vella
14:19 The accused are escorted out of the courtroom. Luke Vella
14:19 The sitting is adjourned with the next one scheduled for 25 January at 1pm. Luke Vella
14:17 His testimony comes to an end. Luke Vella
14:15 In the meantime, one of the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella are sharing a lengthy conversation. Luke Vella
14:14 Caruana Galizia continues sharing details about the shocking afternoon in detail and how he came to realise that his mother had just been killed. Luke Vella
14:10 He once again mentions the loud explosion he heard a few minutes later and how he went out of the house to check out what had happened. Gruesome details about pieces of metal and flesh dispersed along the road are shared by MCG. Luke Vella
14:07 He is revisiting the day of the murder and explains how Daphne Caruana Galizia had to leave the house, for a meeting at the bank. Luke Vella
14:06 He is once again recounting how he used to work for ICIJ and was living in Bidnija with his parents. Luke Vella
14:04 Matthew Caruana Galizia is next to testify. He had already testified in November but his testimony has to be offered once again, as the SD cards from the previous sitting had been corrupted. Luke Vella
13:56 James Zammit, a car dealer is first to testify but Magistrate orders the information to not be published in the media. Luke Vella
13:48 We are informed that Matthew Caruana Galizia will be testifying today. Luke Vella
13:47 The Agius brothers, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella walk into the courtroom, escorted by members of the Correctional services. Luke Vella
13:45 Good afternoon from the courtroom. We’re live from Hall 12 waiting for session to begin. Luke Vella

The next sitting will be held on January 25.

