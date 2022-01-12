Matthew Caruana Galizia retestifies against ‘Maksar’ gang due to hardware fault

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continued this afternoon.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia revisited the day his mother was murdered, as he had to retestify because records of the previous testimony were lost, due to a hardware failure.

Caruana Galizia once again shared the gruesome details of that day and how shocking it was to come across body parts along the road, where the car exploded.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius was charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio were charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar, and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided.

The next sitting will be held on January 25.