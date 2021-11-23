menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Aguis brothers, associates continues

Follow live as the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues

matthew_agius
23 November 2021, 12:09pm
by Matthew Agius
Two of the accused being led out of court in February 2021 when they were arrested and charged (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
12:14 Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo walks into the courtroom. Inspector Wayne Camilleri is present today, assisted by prosecutor George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General. Kurt Sansone
12:14 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is inside the courtroom to follow the compilation of evidence against Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. They face different charges linked to the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. Kurt Sansone
12:12 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues on Tuesday afternoon. 

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar, and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

They were arrested in February this year, shortly after Vince Muscat pleaded guilty for his part in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement. Muscat was granted a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder and helped police with key evidence on the Caruana Galizia murder that pinned one of the Agius brothers to the crime.

