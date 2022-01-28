[LIVE] HSBC heist: Daren Debono 'it-Topo' to testify against Vince Muscat this afternoon
Debono will give evidence against his former accomplice on the botched HSBC heist in 2010
Daren Debono, who was recently jailed for ten and a half years as part of a plea bargain, is set to testify this afternoon about the 2010 attempted armed robbery of the HSBC headquarters as the compilation of evidence against Vincent Muscat continues.
The robbery was foiled by police officers, but the robbers managed to escape after a shootout in which Debono and Muscat were wounded. Around 65 shots were fired at police officers responding to the bank’s distress signal.
The trial by jury of Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was supposed to begin earlier in January but had to be adjourned after a surprise last-minute plea deal between the Attorney General and Debono, who is known as it-Topo.
Debono, unconnected to his namesake implicated in the Operation Dirty Oil smuggling ring, pleaded guilty in return for the dropping of attempted murder charges and a ten-year sentence.
Busuttil rebuts that she had not bound her request to any particular legal disposition in the AG's application to the Criminal Court. "The AG had simply made a request that Darren Debono be added to the list of witnesses," she said. "We had made arguments about it before the Criminal court. We had given two options, either the witness testify before the jury or the acts be sent back to the Court of Magistrates for the witness to testify."
She accuses Montalto of "being disloyal to the court". Nicole Meilak
"It is now 2pm. We are going to request that, if the court allows him to testify, he doesn't get off the stand until his examination and cross examination is completed. We don't want episodes," Debono adds. Nicole Meilak
This is the situation in Luxembourg and Belgium, says the lawyer. Originally the prohibition was extended to every person convicted of a felony, but the doctrine developed over time. Nicole Meilak
He repeats that if this court will rule against his client, he would be filing a Constitutional reference. Nicole Meilak
"We have a person who has reached a plea bargain and for who a charge of attempted homicide has been dropped. The same charge remains with regards to our client." Nicole Meilak
"We have, not a doubt, but legal certainty, that the witness due to testify today is not an admissible witness," he begins, as Muscat’s other defence lawyer Franco Debono walks in.
But already AG lawyer Giannella Busuttil interrupts. "This court's sole and exclusive mandate is to execute the order of the Criminal Court and hear Daren Debono. The defence can raise any argument they want, but only before the Criminal Court." Nicole Meilak