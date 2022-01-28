[LIVE] HSBC heist: Daren Debono 'it-Topo' to testify against Vince Muscat this afternoon

Daren Debono, who was recently jailed for ten and a half years as part of a plea bargain, is set to testify this afternoon about the 2010 attempted armed robbery of the HSBC headquarters as the compilation of evidence against Vincent Muscat continues.

The robbery was foiled by police officers, but the robbers managed to escape after a shootout in which Debono and Muscat were wounded. Around 65 shots were fired at police officers responding to the bank’s distress signal.

The trial by jury of Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was supposed to begin earlier in January but had to be adjourned after a surprise last-minute plea deal between the Attorney General and Debono, who is known as it-Topo.

Debono, unconnected to his namesake implicated in the Operation Dirty Oil smuggling ring, pleaded guilty in return for the dropping of attempted murder charges and a ten-year sentence.

More to follow