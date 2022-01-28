menu

[LIVE] HSBC heist: Daren Debono 'it-Topo' to testify against Vince Muscat this afternoon

Debono will give evidence against his former accomplice on the botched HSBC heist in 2010

28 January 2022, 12:12pm
by Matthew Agius
14:23 The sitting is punctuated with loud, overlapping exchanges of arguments between the lawyers. There appears to be no love lost between Montalto and Busuttil. Nicole Meilak
14:21 Montalto interrupts the prosecutor, claiming that she had "forgotten" her request.

Busuttil rebuts that she had not bound her request to any particular legal disposition in the AG's application to the Criminal Court. "The AG had simply made a request that Darren Debono be added to the list of witnesses," she said. "We had made arguments about it before the Criminal court. We had given two options, either the witness testify before the jury or the acts be sent back to the Court of Magistrates for the witness to testify."

She accuses Montalto of "being disloyal to the court". Nicole Meilak
14:19 Giannella Busuttil quotes section 406(1) of the Criminal Code. It was on the basis of this article that the bill of indictment had been issued. Nicole Meilak
14:16 The magistrate asks whether the defence was going to summon a witness about the perjury conviction. They do, say the lawyers, saying that he had given false evidence in the exact same situation. Nicole Meilak
14:12 Franco Debono says he wants Inspector Norbert Ciappara to testify first.

"It is now 2pm. We are going to request that, if the court allows him to testify, he doesn't get off the stand until his examination and cross examination is completed. We don't want episodes," Debono adds. Nicole Meilak
14:10 "We don't know what (Daren) Debono is going to say, but he has another problem. I understand that he is going to testify as an accomplice. The law stipulates that accomplices' testimony is to be treated with great circumspection,” says the lawyer. "It is very dangerous to let him testify."

This is the situation in Luxembourg and Belgium, says the lawyer. Originally the prohibition was extended to every person convicted of a felony, but the doctrine developed over time. Nicole Meilak
14:08 Debono says the defence is planning on making a Constitutional reference. He argues that if the witness testifies, it could cause irremediable prejudice. The law says that if someone is convicted of lying under oath, that person is to be placed under a general interdiction "and cannot serve as a witness," Debono continues. He adds that he had conducted extensive research into how this principle had developed, also in other jurisdictions.

He repeats that if this court will rule against his client, he would be filing a Constitutional reference. Nicole Meilak
14:04 Busuttil and Montalto bicker whilst the court is looking up section 109 of the Criminal Code, which was cited by Debono. The court warns them that if it happens again one of them is going to be sent out of the courtroom. Nicole Meilak
14:03 He questions whether the witness is admissible. "Who is this person? This person is interdicted. He is under a 20-year interdiction after being found guilty of giving false evidence." Nicole Meilak
14:02 The defence said that they had communicated with Inspector Mercieca to summon a particular witness to testify before Daren Debono. Lawyer Franco Debono addresses the court, explaining the backstory to today's sitting.

"We have a person who has reached a plea bargain and for who a charge of attempted homicide has been dropped. The same charge remains with regards to our client." Nicole Meilak
14:00 Montalto argues that the decree of the Criminal Court simply sent the acts back to the Court of Magistrates. The compiling court is endowed with a court's normal powers, he said. Nicole Meilak
13:58 Montalto says he has several points to address before the witness is heard.

"We have, not a doubt, but legal certainty, that the witness due to testify today is not an admissible witness," he begins, as Muscat’s other defence lawyer Franco Debono walks in.

But already AG lawyer Giannella Busuttil interrupts. "This court's sole and exclusive mandate is to execute the order of the Criminal Court and hear Daren Debono. The defence can raise any argument they want, but only before the Criminal Court." Nicole Meilak
13:55 The magistrate emerges from her chambers and the sitting begins. Inspector Joseph Mercieca and AG Lawyer Francesco Refalo are prosecuting. Nicole Meilak
13:54 Vince Muscat has been brought into the courtroom. His lawyer, Roberto Montalto, spent some time talking to him but now he sits alone on the front bench. Nicole Meilak
13:52 We're a step closer to the start of the hearing as the magistrate retires to her chambers. Nicole Meilak
13:34 It seems that the hearing will take place in one of the smallest courtrooms of the building. The sitting is yet to begin. Nicole Meilak
13:12 The other case is still being heard. The magistrate instructed journalists to leave the courtroom as there were "too many people unconnected to the case" in the room. Nicole Meilak
12:50 Magistrate Monica Vella is currently hearing another case, hence the delay in the compilation of evidence. Nicole Meilak
12:36 Our court reporter Matthew Agius is inside the courtroom and will be giving us updates from there. The courtroom is very small, and the security entourage is yet to appear with the accused and witness. Nicole Meilak
12:33 Today’s case follows the sensational admission of guilt by Daren Debono, known as ‘it-Topo’. He submitted a guilty plea on the eve of what was supposed to be the trial by jury of Vincent Muscat, but his admission reopened the compilation of evidence as he will now testify against his former accomplice. Nicole Meilak
12:14 Good afternoon. Follow us live as we report on the compilation of evidence against Vincent Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ over the 2010 HSBC heist. Nicole Meilak

Daren Debono, who was recently jailed for ten and a half years as part of a plea bargain, is set to testify this afternoon about the 2010 attempted armed robbery of the HSBC headquarters as the compilation of evidence against Vincent Muscat continues.

The robbery was foiled by police officers, but the robbers managed to escape after a shootout in which Debono and Muscat were wounded. Around 65 shots were fired at police officers responding to the bank’s distress signal.

The trial by jury of Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was supposed to begin earlier in January but had to be adjourned after a surprise last-minute plea deal between the Attorney General and Debono, who is known as it-Topo.

Debono, unconnected to his namesake implicated in the Operation Dirty Oil smuggling ring, pleaded guilty in return for the dropping of attempted murder charges and a ten-year sentence.

More to follow

 

