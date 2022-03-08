Food courier dies day after Żejtun traffic accident

A food courier who had been involved in a traffic accident on Monday in Żejtun, died in Mater Dei hospital.

The 38-year-old Bulgarian man was involved in a traffic accident at Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ, Żejtun, at around 7.45pm on Sunday evening.

The man was driving a motorcycle of the type Honda 600 Hornet was involved in an accident with a Mitsubishi L200, driven by a 63-year-old man from Żejtun.

The magisterial inquiry is being led by Yana Micallef Stafrace and police investigations are ongoing.