Traffic accident: Car splits in half on Mrieħel bypass

A car split in half along the Mrieħel bypass on Sunday morning after crashing into a tree.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from St Julian's, is in serious condition and is receiving care at Mater Dei Hospital.

The accident happened at 11:15am. The car, a white Mitsubishi, was being driven towards Marsa along the wet road when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree along the centre strip.

The rear part of the car came apart with the impact, with the rest of the car badly damaged.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to help extract the driver from the wreckage, after which he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo was notified of the case and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing