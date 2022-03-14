Man seriously injured in Santa Venera traffic accident

Updated at 9am

A portion of Regional Road in Santa Venera has been closed to traffic after a man was seriously injured when he lost control of his car on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 3:30am.

Police said that a 22-year-old from Naxxar lost control of the vehicle he was driving, a Maza Demio and crashed into a wall and some road structures.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has been appointed to the case. A police investigation is ongoing.

Police confirmed to MaltaToday that the road is still closed off. According to reports, the closure has caused a lot of traffic in the area, which is moving very slowly. This is because motorists cannot use the lanes in the direction of Kappara.