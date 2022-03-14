menu

Man seriously injured in Santa Venera traffic accident

A 22-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a traffic accident in Santa Venera • Road closure causes major delays for motorists 

laura_calleja
14 March 2022, 8:24am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
Updated at 9am

A portion of Regional Road in Santa Venera has been closed to traffic after a man was seriously injured when he lost control of his car on Monday morning. 

The accident occurred at 3:30am.

Police said that a 22-year-old from Naxxar lost control of the vehicle he was driving, a Maza Demio and crashed into a wall and some road structures.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has been appointed to the case. A police investigation is ongoing.

The road closure has caused major traffic in the area as motorists are unable to use the lanes in the direction of Kappara

Police confirmed to MaltaToday that the road is still closed off. According to reports, the closure has caused a lot of traffic in the area, which is moving very slowly. This is because motorists cannot use the lanes in the direction of Kappara. 

