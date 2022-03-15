Woman accused of attempting to murder her partner by running him over

The mother of a one-month-old baby has been charged with attempted murder and other domestic violence charges after allegedly intentionally running over her partner with his Mercedes in Zabbar.

The 26-year-old accused, a housewife from Zebbug, was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Doreen Clarke this afternoon, accused of attempted murder, slightly injuring her partner, uttering insults and threats which exceeded the limits of provocation, damaging a parked car belonging to a third party and driving a vehicle in which children were seated without a seatbelt.

Lawyer Mark Attard Montalto, appearing parte civile, informed the court that his client was renouncing his right to criminal action wherever this was possible. He did not wish to testify, said the lawyer.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail.

Lawyer George Camilleri, representing the Office of the Attorney General, told the court that there was no risk of escape, or of the accused not turning up for sittings.

“The incident occurred last Sunday. The situation is very fresh. The fear that another altercation could take place at such an early stage is tangible. Having studied the case, it is too early to consider bail,” submitted the prosecutor.

“We have a great responsibility as the prosecution to ensure that this does not happen again.” On the other hand, the accused is a mother of a very young child who needs her mother, he said.

He asked that if bail was to be granted, the conditions should be “adequate.”

The defence praised the prosecutor for being just. Debono told the court that he knew the family personally and that they were good people. “It was a one off. There is a one-month-old baby in the midst of this and things have calmed down greatly,” he said. The accused could not work, in view of her situation and therefore had limited resources for the purposes of bail security, added the lawyer.

Camilleri said that there was only a nominal risk of the woman disobeying her bail conditions, but said that if bail were to be granted, in the circumstances, the court should as a minimum, order that the two parties not reside in the same house.

At that point, the victim informed the court that the accused could continue to reside at the matrimonial home and that he would seek alternative accommodation.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke, after hearing the parties’ submissions, granted bail to the accused.

The magistrate made it clear to the woman that until a contrary court order was given, she was not to speak to her partner and vice versa, if not through their lawyers.

The woman was ordered to sign a bail book once a week.

Bail was secured by a €5,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

Debono asked the magistrate to impose a ban on the publication of the names of the parties, in the interests of the children. The court upheld the request.