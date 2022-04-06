Three hospitalised in Hamrun fight

Three persons were hospitalised following a physical altercation in Hamrun in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The argument took place at around 1am in Triq Mile End.

Police said that during the argument, three Syrian men aged 24, 29 and 31 were injured.

All three men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old man was certified to be suffering from serious injuries, while the others suffered slight injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.