56-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Naxxar

A 56-year-old Hungarian motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a traffic accident at Vjal il-Labour, Naxxar on Saturday.

Police said that at around 12.45pm a traffic collision occurred between a Honda Africa Twin motorcycle driven by the Hungarian man, residing in St. Paul's Bay and a Honda Fit driven by a 43-year-old woman from Mosta.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from life threatening injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case, whilst police investigations are ongoing.