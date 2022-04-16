menu

56-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Naxxar

A traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle, lands a 56-year-old Hungarian man in hospital with life threatening injuries.

luke_vella
16 April 2022, 3:30pm
by Luke Vella
A 56-year-old Hungarian motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries (Photo: Police)
A 56-year-old Hungarian motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries (Photo: Police)

A 56-year-old Hungarian motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a traffic accident at Vjal il-Labour, Naxxar on Saturday.

Police said that at around 12.45pm a traffic collision occurred between a Honda Africa Twin motorcycle driven by the Hungarian man, residing in St. Paul's Bay and a Honda Fit driven by a 43-year-old woman from Mosta.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from life threatening injuries.

A traffic collision occurred between a Honda Fit driven by a woman from Mosta and a motorcycle (Photo: Police)
A traffic collision occurred between a Honda Fit driven by a woman from Mosta and a motorcycle (Photo: Police)

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case, whilst police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.