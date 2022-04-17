Motorcyclists seriously injured in separate accidents

Two motorcyclists were injured during separate accidents between Saturday and Sunday.

In the first accident, a 32-year-old Italian man was seriously injured after falling off his Piaggio motorbike in Msida on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 4am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, after the man lost control of the vehicle, fell off and injured himself.

In the second accident, which happened at around 8 pm on Saturday, a 23-year-old man from Għargħur who was driving a Toyota Hiace, collided into a Kymco motorcycle driven by a 47-year-old Pakistani man.

The Pakistani was seriously injured.

Magisterial inquiries are ongoing.