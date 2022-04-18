Man run over on Birkirkara bypass

A 48-year-old Albanian man resident of Nadur was hit by a Volvo s40 driven by an 82-year-old man from Santa Venera on Monday morning.

At 9:30am the police were informed of a traffic accident in Triq Dun Karm, Msida.

Preliminary investigations found that a 48-year-old Albanian man who lives in Nadur, Gozo was hit by a Volvo s40 driven by an 82-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The victim was treated by first responders on site and was then taken to Mater Dei by ambulance. He was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The police are still investigating this case.