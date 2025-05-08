Industrial fire damages boats in Birżebbuġa boatyard
A fire in a Birżebbuġa boatyard has caused extensive damage to a number of boats while some owners were treated for smoke inhalation.
In a Facebook post, the Civil Protection Department (CPD) said that on Wednesday night, it dispatched five fire engines, five water carriers, and a foam tender to put out the blaze.
A number of firefighters from five fire stations responded, as the flames were later classified as an industrial fire.
The boat owners who were treated for smoke inhalation were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and were later released.
The CPD thanked Mater Dei Hospital, the police, and Transport Malta for their assistance.