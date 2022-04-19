Man grievously injured whilst servicing a truck in Għaxaq
49-year-old man suffers grievous injuries to his hands whilst doing maintenance works on a truck
A 49-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries on Tuesday, whilst servicing a truck at Belt Valletta street in Għaxaq.
Police said that at around 11am, it was informed it was informed that a man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ suffered grievous injuries to his hands.
The man was assisted by a medical team and was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.