Man grievously injured whilst servicing a truck in Għaxaq

A 49-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries on Tuesday, whilst servicing a truck at Belt Valletta street in Għaxaq.

Police said that at around 11am, it was informed it was informed that a man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ suffered grievous injuries to his hands.

The man was assisted by a medical team and was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.