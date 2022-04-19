menu

Man grievously injured whilst servicing a truck in Għaxaq

49-year-old man suffers grievous injuries to his hands whilst doing maintenance works on a truck

19 April 2022, 5:29pm
by Luke Vella
A 49-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries on Tuesday, whilst servicing a truck at Belt Valletta street in Għaxaq.

Police said that at around 11am, it was informed it was informed that a man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ suffered grievous injuries to his hands.

The man was assisted by a medical team and was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

