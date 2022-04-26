Man admits to domestic violence, dangerous driving charges

A man from Paola has admitted to charges relating to domestic violence and dangerous driving following a domestic incident at Marsaskala on Sunday.

The 44-year-old man was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on Tuesday morning by Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

He was charged with causing his partner, who is also the mother of his daughter, to fear violence would be used against her or her family, as well as attacking the woman, slightly injuring her and insulting her.

He was further accused of insulting or threatening a police officer and driving his Volkswagen Jetta in a negligent and dangerous manner and breaching the peace.

A guilty plea was recorded.

The court sentenced the man to imprisonment for two years, suspended for four, together with an €800 fine which must be settled within three years.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace also imposed a three-year protection order in favour of the victim, as well as a three-year treatment order.

The court imposed a ban on the publication of the names of the parties, in order to protect the couple's daughter, who is a minor.