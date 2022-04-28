Court transfers Zenith Finance client portfolio to CiliaFormosa Financial Advisors

Clients that held investments with Zenith Finance Limited will be able to transfer their assets to CiliaFormosa Financial Advisors Ltd after the group was placed under a freezing order last year.

Hector Spiteri, the court-appointed administrator for Zenith Finance, told clients last week that their assets could be released by way of a transfer of holdings to CiliaFormosa Financial Advisors Ltd.

To transfer their assets, clients must provide their consent by signng a Client Authority Form and sending it to CiliaFormosa by 15 May. Clients who prefer to transfer their assets to another provider can do so, subject to court approval, by providing signed instructions and their preferred advisor’s details to Zenith by the same date,

Last year the court appointed an administrator to take command of Zenith Finance after the company’s owner Matthew Pace and director Lorraine Falzon were charged in court over money laundering.

At Zenith, formerly MFSP, Pace personally handled the accounts belonging to Adrian Hillman and Keith Schembri, both accused of receiving kickbacks from the sale of a printing press to Allied Newspapers.

Police had described Pace as a “professional money launderer” during a court sitting.