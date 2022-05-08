14-year-old injured in Gozo racing track accident

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised on Sunday after falling off a motorbike at a racing tack in Gozo.

Police were notified of the incident at 4pm, and were called onto the site at Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur.

According to the police statement, the boy had been driving the motorcycle when he fell off and hurt. He was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for further treatment on his injuries.

He was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana will be leading an inquiry into the case, while police investigations remain ongoing.