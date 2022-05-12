Exhumation of Tumas Fenech in inmate paternity claim, stopped over birth certificate

The Court of Appeal has stopped the exhumation of the remains of the late business magnate Tumas Fenech, before the man purporting to be his son amends his birth certificate and strike off the name of a man who was proven not to be his biological father.

The man, Victor Buttigieg, had already filed a case before the Family Court in 2013, asking that his birth certificate be amended and for DNA testing to be carried out on the deceased’s remains to establish paternity.

As founder of the Tumas Group of Companies, Tumas Fenech and his children built up a business empire spanning the gaming, management, property development, automotive and hospitality and leisure industries. He is the grandfather of Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Tumas Fenech died in 1999.

Buttigieg is currently held at the Corradino Correctional Facility, where he is serving time on drug-related charges after a lifetime of criminal convictions.

The Court of Appeal, presided by Mr Justice Giannino Caruana Demajo, said Buttigieg had successfully proven through DNA testing that he was not the biological relation of his siblings, and that there was sufficient history to justify a connection between Tumas Fenech and his mother, a property broker.

But the Court sent the decision ordering the exhumation of Fenech’s remains for a DNA test, back to the first court because Buttigieg’s birth certificate had not yet struck off his father’s name.

The Fenech family had appealed the original decision which found that Buttigieg’s claim for paternity could only be confirmed by a DNA test on the remains of Tumas Fenech, the founder of the Tumas Group.

That court had found that Buttigieg had already proven he was not the biological brother to his three siblings, and that it was morally convinced of the probabilty that the late Tumas Fenech could have had an extramarital affair with Buttigieg’s mother.

Buttigieg claims in his affidavit that his mother frequently took him to see Tumas Fenech, but not with his brothers, that his Holy Communion part was paid for by Tumas Fenech according to his mother, for which he presented four photos showing Fenech at the party, and his daughters Carmen and Moira Fenech. Buttigieg also says Fenech had acquired for him a Honda Civic vehicle.

A prison warden, Philip Galea, also told the court that he heard Buttigieg’s mother make a confession as to her son’s paternity on her deathbed, when he was escorting the convict.

Despite pleas Fenech’s children to the court that their father was only demonstrating his particular brand of generosity to the Buttigieges, the Court said it was prone to believe that the applicant had satisifed the requisites to proceed with the proof of paternity.

“The children insist Tumas Fenech was a generous yet private person. With such characteristics, the Court understands such privacy stems from the possibility that he would not have admitted to an extramarital relation with a married woman....

“This Court finds the behaviour of someone who gives money and chocolates to the son of a co-worker, a new car on his 18th birthday, pays for a Holy Communion party at a hotel, not simply the acts stemming from a professional relationship, but something that normally happens with parents.”

The Tumas family is represented by lawyer Robert Thake.

Claims about Fenech remains

In February 2021, in an amazing twist of events, Buttigieg’s lawyer Edward DeBono filed an urgent court application in the paternity case, informing the court that it had come to Buttigieg’s knowledge that Tumas Fenech’s grave had either been emptied or the remains substituted, in an effort to thwart Buttigieg’s claim.

Sources said Buttigieg, who has prior convictions for theft and heroin possession and who is currently in prison, is thought to stand to gain “millions” if found to be an heir of Fenech’s.

DeBono asked the court to order the Addolorata graveyard’s director or the Director for Environmental Health to declare whether the grave in question had been opened in the past few “months or years” after the interment of the remains, as well as whether they were placed elsewhere or substituted and if so, where.

He also called for DNA comparisons of all the Fenech siblings, as well as himself, in the event that the disinterment request was not upheld, “to ensure that no treachery in all that is being requested for the best conclusion of this case.”

“Because of the urgency of this content, it is required that the court give orders and take immediate action in the interests of justice,” reads the court application.

Over the past 22 years, Buttigieg has been in and out of prison.

In 1999, he was sentenced to eight months in prison for theft, later reduced to six months. After an acquittal on a heroin possession charge in 2003, he was jailed for two years for subsequent charges of heroin possession in 2005, and for six years in 2015, again for heroin possession.