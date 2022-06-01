Man arrested after attacking several people at a restaurant in St Julian's

After injuring several people in St Julian’s on Tuesday evening, a man has been arrested, the police said in a statement.

The altercation occurred at 10:30pm at a restaurant in Triq il-Wilġa on the corner with Triq id-Dragunara.

Police said that a Spanish man had entered the restaurant, grabbed a knife and a glass bottle from a table and started attacking people.

Because the man was aggressive towards the police and did not comply, they were forced to use a taser to get the situation under control and restrain the man.

He was then arrested and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for observation.

Further investigation by the police revealed that before entering the establishment, the man had damaged a Ford Focus that was being driven by a 28-year-old from Pakistan. The driver was not injured.

Three individuals were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, a Swiss man and two Italian men who were injured in the attack.

The man from Switzerland was seriously injured, while the two Italians had minor injuries.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.