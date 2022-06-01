menu

Elderly woman hospitalised after Gozo hit-and-run

The 80-year-old woman’s condition is not yet known to the police

karl_azzopardi
1 June 2022, 8:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

An 80-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo has been hospitalised after being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria, with the perpetrator driving off.

The car, a Chevrolet Aveo, was driven by an unknown driver who is currently wanted by the police. The car’s original owner was in Malta, and is currently helping in the police investigation.  

The woman’s condition is not yet known to the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.