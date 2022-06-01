Elderly woman hospitalised after Gozo hit-and-run

An 80-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo has been hospitalised after being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria, with the perpetrator driving off.

The car, a Chevrolet Aveo, was driven by an unknown driver who is currently wanted by the police. The car’s original owner was in Malta, and is currently helping in the police investigation.

The woman’s condition is not yet known to the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.