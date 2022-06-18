Elderly man falls to death whilst fishing off Għar Ħasan cliffs

A 72-year-old man from Tarxien lost his life after falling off the Għar Ħasan cliffs in Birżebbuġa, whilst fishing.

On Friday at around 11pm, police was informed that the man had not returned home, after he had left to fish near Għar Ħasan in the afternoon.

His vehicle, personal belongings and fishing gear were discovered by the police.

A search on land and at sea was conducted and at around 10am on Saturday, his lifeless body was discovered by divers of the armed forces.

From their preliminary investigations, police determined that the man most probably fell from the cliffs whilst he was fishing.

Magistrate Victor Axiak launched an inquiry into the case and police investigations are underway.